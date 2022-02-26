STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur city losing its heritage buildings owing to government's actions, say culture enthusiasts

The enthusiasts claim that demolition works have been continued either for implementation of the Smart Cities Mission scheme, or for eviction of encroachments.

Published: 26th February 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

The 148-year-old Union Club building in Thanjavur where Rabindranath Tagore was received. Heritage enthusiasts demand the building should not be demolished | Express

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: It was sometime in 2017 when a demolition drive kicked off in Thanjavur city, beginning with the century-old council meeting hall of Thanjavur Municipality, for constructing a new one for the city Corporation. Moving on to 2022, the drive still seems to continue, but culture enthusiasts are a little concerned over demolitions, which they fear, might deprive the city of its heritage buildings.

The enthusiasts claim that demolition works have been continued either for implementation of the Smart Cities Mission scheme, or for eviction of encroachments. They fear the 150-year-old building, now housing the Union Club, which once received Rabindranath Tagore, could be next in the line.

When the Smart Cities Mission was launched in Thanjavur, a contractor engaged by the Corporation had started demolishing an old fort wall dating back to the 16th century at the East Rampart area. Following protests by activists, the demolition was stopped midway with the Corporation claiming that it was the contractor's mistake. However, more than a century-old Ramanathan Mandram (Sudharshana Sabha), where legends of Tamil stage such as K R Ramasamy, N S Krishnan and CN Annadurai staged their plays, was recently demolished by the Corporation, claiming the building was in a dilapidated condition. Similarly, an over 100-year-old masonic lodge was also demolished by the Corporation, the enthusiasts rued.

M V Muthu, founder of Thanjavur Drama Artistes Association, who used to conduct month-long stage play festivals at Ramanathan Mandram every year, says his association had appealed to the district administration to keep the stage in place, where Ramanathan Mandram stood, for future performances.

V Jeevakumar, legal advisor to Makkal Nala Peravai, Thanjavur, says the 19th century buildings in the heart of old Thanjavur city are being demolished without taking into account their heritage value. "Instead of renovating the structures, they are being pulled down. Though reclaiming land and property from encroachers is a welcome step, demolishing heritage buildings would severely affect our historic value and tourism in the town," he says.

Jeevakumar also fears the Union Club building, located near the old bus stand, might be demolished. The origins of the club dates back to September 14, 1872, when it was 'Tanjore Reading Room and Library' and housed in the municipality office till 1874. Now, the present administration of the Union Club and the Corporation  are locked in a court case. "We are afraid that when the case is over, the Corporation would have demolished this building as well," Jeevakumar rues.

It might be noted the Thanjavur Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in a meeting held in January 2021, called the district administration to issue City Heritage Regulations and Guidelines to preserve heritage structures in Thanjavur. It also wanted to declare buildings over 100-year-old as heritage buildings, but there has been no notification in this regard as yet. INTACH sources say they have asked the Collector not to permit the demolition of the Union Club building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur Corporation Smart Cities Mission scheme Rabindranath Tagore
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp