Thanjavur city losing its heritage buildings owing to government's actions, say culture enthusiasts

N Ramesh

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: It was sometime in 2017 when a demolition drive kicked off in Thanjavur city, beginning with the century-old council meeting hall of Thanjavur Municipality, for constructing a new one for the city Corporation. Moving on to 2022, the drive still seems to continue, but culture enthusiasts are a little concerned over demolitions, which they fear, might deprive the city of its heritage buildings.

The enthusiasts claim that demolition works have been continued either for implementation of the Smart Cities Mission scheme, or for eviction of encroachments. They fear the 150-year-old building, now housing the Union Club, which once received Rabindranath Tagore, could be next in the line.

When the Smart Cities Mission was launched in Thanjavur, a contractor engaged by the Corporation had started demolishing an old fort wall dating back to the 16th century at the East Rampart area. Following protests by activists, the demolition was stopped midway with the Corporation claiming that it was the contractor's mistake. However, more than a century-old Ramanathan Mandram (Sudharshana Sabha), where legends of Tamil stage such as K R Ramasamy, N S Krishnan and CN Annadurai staged their plays, was recently demolished by the Corporation, claiming the building was in a dilapidated condition. Similarly, an over 100-year-old masonic lodge was also demolished by the Corporation, the enthusiasts rued.

M V Muthu, founder of Thanjavur Drama Artistes Association, who used to conduct month-long stage play festivals at Ramanathan Mandram every year, says his association had appealed to the district administration to keep the stage in place, where Ramanathan Mandram stood, for future performances.

V Jeevakumar, legal advisor to Makkal Nala Peravai, Thanjavur, says the 19th century buildings in the heart of old Thanjavur city are being demolished without taking into account their heritage value. "Instead of renovating the structures, they are being pulled down. Though reclaiming land and property from encroachers is a welcome step, demolishing heritage buildings would severely affect our historic value and tourism in the town," he says.

Jeevakumar also fears the Union Club building, located near the old bus stand, might be demolished. The origins of the club dates back to September 14, 1872, when it was 'Tanjore Reading Room and Library' and housed in the municipality office till 1874. Now, the present administration of the Union Club and the Corporation are locked in a court case. "We are afraid that when the case is over, the Corporation would have demolished this building as well," Jeevakumar rues.

It might be noted the Thanjavur Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in a meeting held in January 2021, called the district administration to issue City Heritage Regulations and Guidelines to preserve heritage structures in Thanjavur. It also wanted to declare buildings over 100-year-old as heritage buildings, but there has been no notification in this regard as yet. INTACH sources say they have asked the Collector not to permit the demolition of the Union Club building.