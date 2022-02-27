Playback singers roped in for Isha’s Mahashivaratri event 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Isha’s annual Mahashivaratri festivities will feature renowned singers from various States this year. Singers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Assam will enthral audience in the night-long extravaganza.

Popular Tamil playback singer Shawn Roldan will perform at the event. Telugu singer Mangali will make a comeback. Other artists include Hindi playback singer Saleem and Pappan, a playback singer from Assam Isha’s own Sounds of Isha and Isha Samskriti will also perform. Mahashivaratri festivities will begin at 6 pm on March 1 and culminate at 6 am the following day.