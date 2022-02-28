Meeting to celebrate communal harmony held in Thanjavur's Michaelpatti

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Democratic Federation of Secularism organised a meeting at Michaelpatti in Thanjavur district on Saturday evening. Francis Antonisamy, Bishop of Kumbakonam diocese, Thiruvadikudil Swamigal of Jothi Iraippani of Kumbakonam and Michaelpatti Aziz lit the lamp of communal harmony at the commencement of the meeting.

Thol Thirumavalavan, MP and the VCK chief, said, "Satanic forces like the BJP are trying to implement their agenda of hate politics based on religion. These forces are against the Indian constitution, which guarantees liberty and equality among people. The constitution also gives the right to preach one’s religion. The Tamil Nadu government stands for secularism."

"The arrest of Sahaya Mary, warden of the school hostel in Michaelpatti, is not acceptable, and is condemnable. Police personnel sometimes take on-the-spot decisions. Evil forces are trying to use religious sentiments of people to further their political agenda. However, our State is a place of communal harmony," he added.

Those who participated in the meeting include CPM MLA M Chinnadurai, MMK MLA Abdul Samad, national executive committee member of CPI C Mahendran, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam's Kolathur Mani, Tamil Desiya Periyakkam's P Maniyarasan, and Kaliappan of Makkal Adhikaram.