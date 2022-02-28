STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Meeting to celebrate communal harmony held in Thanjavur's Michaelpatti

Francis Antonisamy, Bishop of Kumbakonam diocese, Thiruvadikudil Swamigal of Jothi Iraippani of Kumbakonam and Michaelpatti Aziz lit the lamp of communal harmony.

Published: 28th February 2022 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The Democratic Federation of Secularism organised a meeting at Michaelpatti in Thanjavur district on Saturday evening. Francis Antonisamy, Bishop of Kumbakonam diocese, Thiruvadikudil Swamigal of Jothi Iraippani of Kumbakonam and Michaelpatti Aziz lit the lamp of communal harmony at the commencement of the meeting.

Thol Thirumavalavan, MP and the VCK chief, said, "Satanic forces like the BJP are trying to implement their agenda of hate politics based on religion. These forces are against the Indian constitution, which guarantees liberty and equality among people. The constitution also gives the right to preach one’s religion. The Tamil Nadu government stands for secularism."

"The arrest of Sahaya Mary, warden of the school hostel in Michaelpatti, is not acceptable, and is condemnable. Police personnel sometimes take on-the-spot decisions. Evil forces are trying to use religious sentiments of people to further their political agenda. However, our State is a place of communal harmony," he added.

Those who participated in the meeting include CPM MLA M Chinnadurai, MMK MLA Abdul Samad, national executive committee member of CPI C Mahendran, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam's Kolathur Mani, Tamil Desiya Periyakkam's P Maniyarasan, and Kaliappan of Makkal Adhikaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Democratic Federation of Secularism Michaelpatti Michaelpatti Aziz Francis Antonisamy Thiruvadikudil Swamigal
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp