Rahul Gandhi to release Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's autobiography Ungalil Oruvan on Monday

Only about 1,500 invitees will be permitted at the venue, though arrangements are being made to telecast the event live on TV.

Published: 28th February 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin's autobiography Ungalil Oruvan (One Among You) will be released here on Monday evening by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and leaders of various political parties of the country.

Stalin’s move is a step further in gaining political mileage in the national arena, and will send a clear message to his counterparts in West Bengal and Telangana, Mamata Banerjee and K Chandrasekhar Rao respectively - who are making efforts to form a third front with regional parties as an alternative to the Congress and BJP - that he remains firm in backing the Congress.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, lyricist Vairamuthu, and actor Sathyaraj are set to take part in the event.

Only about 1,500 invitees will be permitted at the venue, though arrangements are being made to telecast the event live on TV. DMK cadre have been urged to buy and read the book, send their feedback, and encourage Stalin to write the next part of his life story. Ungalil Oruvan pertains to the first 23 years of Stalin’s life, till he was arrested in 1976.

Commenting on the political significance of the event, veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam, said, "After strongly opposing NEET and the BJP’s moves against States' rights; and amid efforts to establish a federation for social justice, Stalin’s stature has increased manifold in the national  political arena. Sharing the stage with such national leaders would further increase his stature."

He further said the autobiography is being translated into Hindi, and this would enhance Stalin's political growth in the national arena. Another political observer, Raveenthran Duraisamy, said, "Stalin is already committed to secularism. By inviting leaders from the secular front, he is sending a repeated message that he is strong in his ideology."

