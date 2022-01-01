Covid-19: Chennai has 22 active cases of Omicron variant; 8 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state capital Chennai has the highest number of active Omicron variant of coronavirus cases at 22 while Chengalpattu, Salem, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, and Thiruvallur districts have 1 case each, even as the state government announced curbs against the virus, following a spurt in cases across the country, from January 1, 2022.

As of Saturday, the number of Omicron cases the state has witnessed stood at 121 out of which 91 persons were discharged while the active cases stood at 27.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Health and Family Welfare Department, 3 Omicron cases have been cross notified to Kerala, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the 121 Omicron cases, 57 cases were linked to international passengers while 64 to non-international passengers.

The state recorded 1,489 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases to date to 27,49,534 while 8 persons died of the disease.

Four passengers from UAE, 1 from Sri Lanka, 6 from Bangladesh, 3 from Delhi, 4 from West Bengal, and 1 from Jharkhand were among those who tested positive out of the total of 1,489 cases.

The number of active cases in the state, including isolation cases, as of date is 8,340.

Of the 8 deaths reported on Saturday, one person died in Government health facilities (DME) without comorbidities. A 42 years old Male from Krishnagiri admitted on December 8, 2021, in Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. He was tested positive for Covid -19 on December 9. He died on December 30 due to COVID19 Pneumonia.

Meanwhile, a 78-year-old man in Tiruppur, an 80-year-old man in Chennai, an 82-year-old and 61-year-old men in Vellore, a 60-year-old woman in Coimbatore, a 75-year-old woman in Thiruvarur, and a 70-year-old man in Thiruvallur died due to comorbidities.