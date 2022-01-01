Four workers die in explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu, seven injured

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Four workers of a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kalathur village near Nathampatti died in an explosion on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the cracker unit belongs to 38-year-old C Vazhividu Murugan. There are nearly ten rooms in the unit. On Saturday morning, the workers reported to work as usual. At around 8.30 am, the public in the locality heard a blast and saw the explosion in the fireworks manufacturing unit. They immediately alerted the police and the fire and rescue department.

Earthmovers were brought in to clear the collapsed building materials and rescue the workers. Of the 30 workers, three -- S Kumar (38), P Periyasami (65) and S Veerakumar (40) died on the spot. Another worker P Murugesan (38), who was taken to Sivakasi government hospital for treatment, was reportedly dead on arrival.

This apart, seven other persons, including an eight-year-old boy, have been injured and are undergoing treatment at the Sivakasi government hospital, said the district fire and rescue department personnel.

"The explosion was caused while mixing the chemicals in a room. Around three rooms in the building completely collapsed in the explosion," they added.

A case in this regard has been registered by the Nathampatti police and an investigation is underway.