STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt firm builds ‘illegal’ road in Kosasthalaiyar

According to CRZ rules, the area must be restored to its original shape after the completion of construction. 

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

The road, being allegedly built by dumping tonnes of debris and dredged sea sand, is coming up where floodwaters from Thiruvottiyur, Manali and Ponneri taluk enter the sea.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (Tantransco) has started building a temporary road inside the main channel of the Kosasthalaiyar River for erecting transmission towers.  The road, being allegedly built by dumping tonnes of debris and dredged sea sand, is coming up where floodwaters from Thiruvottiyur, Manali and Ponneri taluk (Araniyar-Kosasthalai River) enter the sea. This may aggravate the flood situation in the city, say environmentalists pointing to the inundation caused by rain in November.

As per official records, the corporation had obtained Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance from the Union Environment Ministry for erecting transmission tower and transmission line of 765KV from North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage-3 to North Chennai Pooling Station in Ennore. 

In 15 out of 20 places, the tower foundation work has been completed and 13 transmission towers have been erected.According to Ennore fishermen, most of temporary roads built to deploy heavy machinery for construction are still intact. According to CRZ rules, the area must be restored to its original shape after the completion of construction. 

The work on remaining seven towers was halted after fishermen from eight villages, Nettu Kuppam, Thazhan Kuppam, Kattukuppam, Ennore kuppa, Mugathuvarakuppam, Sivanpadaiveethi Kuppam, Periyakuppam and Chinnakupam, protested in last June. Tiruvallur collector organized a meeting between fishermen and corporation officials and allowed the work to resume in November.

According to Ravi Maran, a fisherman, the permission for erecting transmission towers was given for survey numbers 178/B and 255 of Ennore village, but 15 days ago, the corporation began illegal reclamation work by dumping dredged sea sand into the Kosasthalai River in survey numbers 1556 and 1557 of Vallur revenue village. "This location does not feature in any permission including the CRZ clearance obtained by the corporation," he said.

Maran also said the work has encroached two fishing grounds at Lock Munai Paadu, and affected fish catch at three more fishing grounds, Signal Paadu, Samuthira Munai and Bridge Tharai Paadu. Dumping of dredged sand is also illegal as a committee set up by the National Green Tribunal in a case related to the Kamarajar Port’s encroachment of Ennore backwaters found that dredged sand is highly contaminated, and advised against using it for reclaiming water bodies.

An official of the transmission corporation said the towers will not affect the passage of boats and concerns of fishermen about their livelihood being affected by them were untenable. The official also refuted the allegations on CRZ clearance violation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kosasthalaiyar
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp