STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN drops move to shift state Assembly to Fort St George

The venue was changed due to the increasing number of cases of Covid and the Omicron variant.

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first session of the State Assembly in 2022, which was scheduled to be held at the Assembly hall at Fort St George from January 5, will be conducted in the hall at Kalaivanar Arangam. The venue was changed due to the increasing number of cases of Covid and the Omicron variant.

Assembly sessions were held at Kalaivanar Arangam since September 2020 as the venue offers room for MLAs to maintain physical distance. When the Covid caseload reduced, the government decided to shift the venue back to Fort St George. Now, with the Covid infection rate rising again and the Central government advising the State to take precautionary steps, the venue has been again changed to Kalaivanar Arangam. The session will start on January 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Assembly
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp