TN drops move to shift state Assembly to Fort St George

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first session of the State Assembly in 2022, which was scheduled to be held at the Assembly hall at Fort St George from January 5, will be conducted in the hall at Kalaivanar Arangam. The venue was changed due to the increasing number of cases of Covid and the Omicron variant.

Assembly sessions were held at Kalaivanar Arangam since September 2020 as the venue offers room for MLAs to maintain physical distance. When the Covid caseload reduced, the government decided to shift the venue back to Fort St George. Now, with the Covid infection rate rising again and the Central government advising the State to take precautionary steps, the venue has been again changed to Kalaivanar Arangam. The session will start on January 5.