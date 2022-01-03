Boy dies four days after being hit by stray bullet from TN firing range

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The 11-year-old boy battling for his life after being hit by a bullet on the head died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Monday evening.

K Pughazendi, who was having food at his grandparents' house at Narthamalai on the morning of December 30, was hit by a bullet fired some 2 km away at a police firing range. The personnel from the 34 CISF from Tiruchy and cops from 18 TN were practising at the firing range.

Pughazendi was rushed to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital and later shifted to Thanjavur MCH. A team led by neurosurgeons performed a four-hour surgery and removed the bullet from his brain. His condition was said to be critical since then. Pughazendi was in the ICU and was being monitored. However, he died on Monday evening.

Illupur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Thandayuthapani inspected the firing range and the residence of the boy’s grandparents on Monday morning. He will be submitting a detailed report to the collector. An investigation is also underway by the police as to how this incident occurred. The CISF personnel who were practising that day were summoned by the RDO and an inquiry was conducted.

Thandayuthapani said that the bullet retrieved from the boy’s head has been sent for forensic investigation.

Shortly after the incident came to light, district collector Kavitha Ramu ordered the firing range to be temporarily closed.

Hailing from Kothamangalapatti, Pughazendi was staying with his grandparents for a few days when the incident happened. Locals said he was having food in the house when the bullet hit him.

Road rokos at two places after boy’s death

Locals staged road rokos at two places on Monday evening after they heard the news of Pughazendi’s death. Residents of Narthamalai blocked the highway and residents of Kothamangalapatti protested at his hometown and demanded that the firing range be permanently closed down. They also demanded proper compensation for the family.

SP Nisha Parthiban, along with other personnel visited the protest site and spoke to the locals.

Gandarvakottai MLA Chinnadurai visited Thanjavur MCH on Monday evening. He demanded that the Tamil Nadu government give compensation of Rs 1 crore to the boy’s family, a house for his parents, and a job to one of the family members. He also reiterated that the firing range must be closed permanently.