Crops ruined on 20,000 acres of harvest-ready paddy in Thanjavur district

THANJAVUR: According to the Agriculture Department, a preliminary estimate suggests crop damage on over 20,000 acres of harvest-ready paddy in Thanjavur district. Heavy rains have been lashing the district from Friday. It led to lodging of paddy stalks with grains and inundation of fields. Though there was no widespread rain on Sunday, farmers said it would take time for waters to recede.

According to sources, 3.43 lakh acres was covered in Samba and Thalady season. The early samba paddy has been coming up for harvest in many pockets in the district. The harvest had also started in some areas. Crops in areas such as Tirvidaimarudur, Ammapettai, Orathanadu, Pattukkottai panchayat union areas were affected due to rains.

A Selvagurunathan, a farmer, said he cultivated samba paddy in 10 acres by spending Rs 20,000 per acre, but the crop – which is ready for harvest in another 15 days - fell on the field, on Friday. He added this would lead to drastic loss in the yield, even if the water started receding. He wanted the government to compensate the loss suffered by the farmers. The release from Mettur reservoir for irrigation has been drastically reduced to 1,000 cusecs from Friday evening.

Meanwhile, thousands of paddy bags stored at the cover and plinth (CAP) storage point of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation at Sannanallur got drenched in the heavy rains. Officials said only after inspection, the extent of damage could be ascertained.During the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Sunday, Peravurani recorded the highest rainfall of 223 mm.