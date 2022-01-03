STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul

The deceased has been identified as M Rakesh Kumar of East Marianathapuram. 

Published: 03rd January 2022 05:49 PM

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Marianathapuram in Dindigul.

Sources said that Rakesh Kumar's father Manickam had taken the contract for fishing rights in a tank near Malapatti. In the small hours of Monday, Rakesh Kumar and his friends were reportedly camping near the tank to ensure that no one caught fish from the tank. At the time, the motorcycle-borne assailants shot at Rakesh Kumar and fled the scene.

Rakesh's friends rushed him to the government hospital. But he succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case and are investigating.

