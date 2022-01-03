Tamil Nadu: DMK's preparations point to indirect polls for civic chief posts

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as alliance partners CPI and MDMK have demanded direct polls for electing chiefs of urban local bodies (ULBs), the DMK government is likely to press ahead with indirect elections.

The elections for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 490 town panchayats are scheduled to take place in two phases and likely to be completed by February, according to official sources from the State Election Commission.

The last elections for ULBs were held in 2011.

As part of poll preparations, verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and first-level checking (FLC) in the presence of representatives of political parties were conducted in several districts including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore recently.

Official sources said as per the statutory requirement, each district should have 20 per cent of spare EVMs (ballot units and control units) for conducting elections. For choosing councillor and mayor/chairman/president separately, each polling booth requires two EVMs.

"As of now, the total number of control and ballot units stocked in storage rooms may not be sufficient to fulfil requirements for conducting separate elections for civic chiefs in a few districts. Given that there is no instruction to transport more EVMs, polling booths will be assigned one EVM each. Thus, there will be direct polls only for electing councillors," said a district-level official deployed on election duty.

However, the official reiterated that the State Election Commission SEC is equipped to conduct elections separately and is waiting for the government's decision on this. A few district Collectors have invited political parties to participate in EVM verification and FLC this week.

The DMK, which swept the recent rural local body elections conducted in nine districts along with allies, is perceived to be in a strong position. Political observers pointed out that a chunk of rural AIADMK votes have transferred to DMK.

Sources from the DMK privy to the development said most of the district secretaries are not in favour of conducting direct elections for mayor and chairman posts. "The party supremo and senior leaders are happy with the results of rural local bodies held indirectly. So, there may not be any last-minute change for ULB elections," he said.

District secretaries not in favour

