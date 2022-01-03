STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Government doctor in Tiruppur told to return extorted money to patient

Dr Jothimani, who delayed her treatment at the GH, treated the patient within an hour at a private clinic after the latter's spouse paid Rs 37,000.

Published: 03rd January 2022 06:35 AM

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  The district health department transferred a government doctor and ordered her to return the money extorted from a patient in Udumalaipet via a private clinic. According to health department sources, Marudhamuthu (33) and his wife Rajarajeswari (24) are residents of Karatholuvu village in Madathukulam from Tiruppur district. Rajarajeswari got pregnant and was offered regular medical assistance at a PHC in Kaniyur. 

Rajarajeswari suffered severe pain for a while, so was taken to the PHC, where they found that the five-month-old foetus was not moving and prescribed a scan. They took a scan at a private centre, which reported the foetus to be dead. 

She was rushed to Udumalaipet Government Hospital on September 23 where gynaecologist Dr Jothimani assured Rajarajeswari that the foetus will be removed. But the process was not initiated immediately. Two days later, Rajarajeswari started vomiting and was dizzy, and Marudhamuthu urged the doctor for attention, but in vain.

Later, medical attendants and nurses told him to shift Rajarajeswari to a private clinic. Desperate, he admitted Rajarajeswari to the clinic on September 28 and paid Rs 37,000 as a deposit. To Marudhamuthu's shock, the same Dr Jothimani who was delayed at the GH treated her within an hour at the private clinic. Upon questioning, the doctor denied allegations of delaying treatment and extorting money via private clinic.

Earlier, the locals petitioned the Collector regarding Dr Jothimani’s actions several times, sources said. A team of health department officials investigated the issue and transferred Dr Jothimani to Coonoor and ordered her to return the Rs 37,000 to Rajarajeswari.

