Which Covid patients in TN should be hospitalised? Revised health department protocol to decide 

People who tested positive for Covid with comorbidity and have respiratory rate and oxygen saturation level 24-30 and 90-93 respectively should be admitted to Covid Care Centres.

Published: 03rd January 2022 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Omicron wards and rooms made ready at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 cases increasing, the TN health department has issued an updated protocol on triaging on Monday.

According to the protocol, people above 40 years with comorbidities, who have either received a single dose of vaccine or no vaccine, and people who tested negative but have Covid-19 symptoms with oxygen level less than 90 should be admitted to hospitals. Others can either be sent for home quarantine or to Covid Care Centres (CCCs) depending on the age and comorbidity.

People who tested positive for Covid with comorbidity and have respiratory rate (RR) and oxygen saturation level 24-30 and 90-93 respectively should be admitted to CCCs, the new protocol issued by the Directorate of Public Health said.

People with the same RR and oxygen saturation level mentioned above with comorbidity, either vaccinated with a single dose or not vaccinated at all, and above 40 years should be admitted to a designated hospital. But those aged less than 40 years can be admitted to CCCs.    

Also people with the same RR and oxygen level mentioned above without comorbidity can be admitted to CCCs.

People who tested negative but have clinical, lab and radiological parameters in line with suspected Covid cases, with RR and oxygen level less than 30 and 90 respectively, should be admitted to the Covid designated hospital.

People who tested negative but have RR and oxygen level less than 24 and 94 respectively should be sent for home quarantine.

