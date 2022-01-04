Bhalaji case: Madras HC slams cops for searching lawyer’s home

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a response from the Madurai Superintendent of Police (SP) and a police inspector on an advocate’s plea alleging the police conducted an unauthorised search in his house.

Advocate E Marees Kumar said in his petition that a police team headed by an inspector, searched his house without any warrant on December 29, 2021 to see if former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who is on the run in a job racketeering case, was there.

Kumar represented Bhalaji’s sister K Lakshmi in a ‘not to harass’ petition filed by her recently. He said the police prevented him from discharging his duty as an advocate. Justice GR Swaminathan took a serious view of the matter and asked the inspector to appear before the court through video-conference.

He asked why rural police were deputed to search a house which was in city limits and that too without a warrant. The inspector denied the allegations saying they visited Kumar’s house, but did not conduct a search. The inspector and the SP were told to file a reply by Friday.