Panel submits report on plans to mitigate floods in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to devise flood mitigation plans and long-term plans for water management in Chennai submitted its interim report to CM MK Stalin on Monday.

The CM had requested the committee to give area-specific stormwater drainage plans. Besides, the committee was also told to devise long-term plans for basin areas in Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet. Sources told TNIE that a detailed report would be submitted in the next three months. “The report focuses on what needs to be done to prevent inundation and vulnerable 600 locations have been mapped,” sources said.

The report also examines encroachment of waterbodies, sources said. Thiruppugazh had served in Gujarat under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and also in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Prime Minister. While in NDMA, he led a team to Chennai and Kancheepuram in June 2017. His team’s findings were a part of the report titled “Tamil Nadu Floods - Lessons Learnt & Best Practices”, published by the NDMA.