STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Panel submits report on plans to mitigate floods in TN

The CM had requested the committee to give area-specific stormwater drainage plans.

Published: 04th January 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, flooded road

A view from Dr Ambedkar Nagar in Pallikaranai during the recent floods. (Photo | As

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  committee headed by retired IAS officer V Thiruppugazh to devise flood mitigation plans and long-term plans for water management in Chennai submitted its interim report to CM MK Stalin on Monday.  

The CM had requested the committee to give area-specific stormwater drainage plans. Besides, the committee was also told to devise long-term plans for basin areas in Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Ranipet. Sources told TNIE that a detailed report would be submitted in the next three months. “The report focuses on what needs to be done to prevent inundation and vulnerable 600 locations have been mapped,” sources said.

The report also examines encroachment of waterbodies, sources said. Thiruppugazh had served in Gujarat under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and also in the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the Prime Minister. While in NDMA, he led a team to Chennai and Kancheepuram in June 2017. His team’s findings were a part of the report titled “Tamil Nadu Floods - Lessons Learnt & Best Practices”, published by the NDMA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
flood mitigation Tamil Nadu
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp