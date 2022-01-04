Perambalur MLA tests positive for COVID-19 along with assistant and driver

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Perambalur DMK MLA M Prabhakaran tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in Perambalur. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy for treatment.

On Monday, he visited the Covid vaccination camp for 15 to 18-year-olds at Perambalur Government High School along with the District Collector P Sri Venkata Priya. In this situation, MLA Prabhakaran took a covid test at the Perambalur Government Hospital to attend the assembly session to be held on January 5. On Monday evening, his test came positive for COVID-19.

Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchy for treatment. Following this, MLA Prabhakaran's personal assistant A Manikandan and car driver G Arockiyasamy were diagnosed with corona infection. Both of them were admitted to Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.

As of Monday, it was said 31 people are under treatment in the Perambalur district. So far 245 people have died in the district.

When TNIE contacted, Perambalur Deputy Director of Health Services Senthilkumar said, "District Collector and MLA were also wearing masks at Monday's event. This event only took 10 minutes. Thus if anyone else has any symptoms we will check them. Otherwise, there is no need."