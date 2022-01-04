Tamil Nadu vendetta politics: DMK government to shut down Amma mini-clinics launched by AIADMK government

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The MK Stalin-led DMK government in the state has decided to shut down Amma mini-clinics, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

The Amma mini-clinics launched by the previous AIADMK government were named after the late party supremo J Jayalalithaa.

Subramanian said the doctors serving at these clinics would be absorbed in other vacancies. The reason for shutting down these clinics has been cited as lack of performance.

The previous government had launched nearly 2000 Amma mini-clinics and over 1,500 doctors were recruited to run them.

Following the spurt in Covid-19 cases last year, the doctors from these clinics were diverted to government medical colleges to attend Covid patients.

The clinics were launched on December 14, 2020, with the aim of strengthening the health infrastructure in the state.

Senior AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami had accused the DMK government of trying to get rid of the Amma canteens and mini-clinics introduced by the previous government.