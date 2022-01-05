STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

3 killed in fire in Virudhanagar cracker factory, three others injured 

The owner, Karuppasamy, and an employee, K Senthi (35), were engaged in mixing the chemical when a fire broke out due to friction, damaging the entire room.

Published: 05th January 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: Three people, including the owner, were killed in a firecracker unit at Sattur in Virudhanagar on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Three others sustained severe injuries.

Police sources said A Karuppasamy (40) is a resident of Vijayakarisalkulam in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. He ran a cracker unit at Manjal Odaipatti in Sattur, under the name of Sri Solai Fire Works. His mother, A Poomari, has a DRO license for manufacturing firecrackers in 14 rooms in his unit.

At 7.35 am on Wednesday, more than 15 employees were working in the unit. The owner, Karuppasamy, and an employee, K Senthi (35), were engaged in mixing the chemical when a fire broke out due to friction, damaging the entire room.

On receiving the information, fire and rescue service officials arrived on the spot and put off the fire. All of them, including the other employees, were rushed to the Kovilpatti Government hospital for treatment.

Three of them, namely Karuppasamy, Senthi and Kasi (40) lost their lives due to failure of treatment.
M Muniyasamy (45) sustained 60 per cent burn injuries and was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Another employee, Saraswathi (40), fractured both her legs and was referred to Government Hospital, Tirunelveli. Ayyammal (48) got injuries on her head, neck, right hand, and is currently under treatment at Government Hospital, Kovilpatti.

 Elayirampannai Police have registered a case and enquiry is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire cracker factory Virudhanagar fire Sattur Virudhanagar Sri Solai Fire Works
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp