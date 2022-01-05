3 killed in fire in Virudhanagar cracker factory, three others injured 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHANAGAR: Three people, including the owner, were killed in a firecracker unit at Sattur in Virudhanagar on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Three others sustained severe injuries.

Police sources said A Karuppasamy (40) is a resident of Vijayakarisalkulam in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. He ran a cracker unit at Manjal Odaipatti in Sattur, under the name of Sri Solai Fire Works. His mother, A Poomari, has a DRO license for manufacturing firecrackers in 14 rooms in his unit.

At 7.35 am on Wednesday, more than 15 employees were working in the unit. The owner, Karuppasamy, and an employee, K Senthi (35), were engaged in mixing the chemical when a fire broke out due to friction, damaging the entire room.

On receiving the information, fire and rescue service officials arrived on the spot and put off the fire. All of them, including the other employees, were rushed to the Kovilpatti Government hospital for treatment.

Three of them, namely Karuppasamy, Senthi and Kasi (40) lost their lives due to failure of treatment.

M Muniyasamy (45) sustained 60 per cent burn injuries and was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Another employee, Saraswathi (40), fractured both her legs and was referred to Government Hospital, Tirunelveli. Ayyammal (48) got injuries on her head, neck, right hand, and is currently under treatment at Government Hospital, Kovilpatti.

Elayirampannai Police have registered a case and enquiry is on.