EPS, TTV hit out at govt for closing Amma Clinics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday condemned the DMK government for its move to shut Amma Clinics. The State government recently issued a GO undersigned by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, saying it would not extend the Amma Clinic scheme beyond December 31, 2021 since the performance of the clinics didn’t reach any substantial level.

The GO also mentioned the existing doorstep health schemes Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, and Varumun Kappom Thittam, implementation of the Universal Health Coverage Scheme, and the services rendered by the 4,448 health sub-centres.

In a series of tweets, Palaniswami said, “With an aim to help the poor and downtrodden people of rural and town areas to get medical assistance in their neighbourhood areas, the Amma clinic scheme was implemented.” He added that Amma clinics were shut only because they were named after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran too condemned the State government’s move to close the neighbourhood clinics.