STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court upholds order quashing acquisition of Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam house for memorial

A division bench dismisses appeals filed by AIADMK challenging quashing of acquisition proceedings

Published: 05th January 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

File picture of Veda Nilayam, where former chief minister J Jayalalithaa resided for over 40 years.

File picture of Veda Nilayam, where former chief minister J Jayalalithaa resided for over 40 years. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big blow to Tamil Nadu's principal opposition party AIADMK's desperate attempts to bring back late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam residence as a memorial, the Madras High Court on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, dismissed the appeals filed by the party and former Law Minister CV Shanmugam challenging the single judge’s order quashing the acquisition proceedings.

Concurring with the single judge’s order finding the acquisition, initiated by the previous AIADMK government, procedurally illegal, the bench consisting of justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup said it is neither legal nor proper to give an order to the present government to stick to the decision of its predecessor when there is no public purpose and against the wish of owners (legal heirs) of the property.

The bench disapproved of the contentions of AIADMK and Shanmugam that the party thought it not necessary to make itself a party in the writs, on which the single judge issued orders, as the then government was pursuing what the party wanted. And now, the party wants the decision of the then government to be pursued by the present government.

“This stand indicates that AIADMK, at the relevant time, misconstrued itself as appropriate government, which, it was not. The AIADMK, which led the government at the relevant time, desired to acquire Veda Nilayam, a private residential property, wherein late J Jayalalithaa lived, for being converted into a memorial,” the judges noted.

They stated that the government had acquired Veda Nilayam only because the AIADMK, which was heading the government, wanted to do so.

The above would also lead to a situation where the first appellant, a political party, which by the very stand it has taken, reduced itself to the status akin to the requiring, is heard contending that the public would be served by acquiring the private residential property for being converted into a memorial against the wish of the owners thereof that too when the present government of the time is not willing to do so.

“According to us, it would be neither legal nor proper to give any such direction,” the bench said.

The points at issue having been answered, in the facts of the cases, according to us, other arguments by the appellants would not take the case any further. For the above reasons appeals were dismissed, the judges said.

Referring to the public purpose behind converting a ‘private residence’ into a memorial for the late leader of AIADMK, the judges noted, “... we are unable to bring the acquisition of the property in question within four corners of public purpose under sections 3 (za) of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013 read with any of the clauses under sub-section (1) of section 2 of the said Act.”

The single judge, justice N Seshasayee, on November, 24, passed the orders quashing the proceedings of the previous government for acquiring Veda Nilayam to convert it into a memorial. He found procedural illegalities in the acquisition and no public purpose was served, apart from observing the entire act amounted to waste of public money.

Subsequently, the district collector of Chennai handed over the keys of Veda Nilayam to Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa and nephew J Deepak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayalalithaa house memorial Jayalalithaa Veda Nilayam Jayalalithaa house Jayalalithaa Poes Garden
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp