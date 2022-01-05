STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM chose Puducherry as host of National Youth Festival, says Thakur as logo and mascot unveiled

The Prime Minister loves to interact with the youth of the country and will address them at a venue which he himself had chosen, said Union minister Anurag Thakur

Published: 05th January 2022 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2022 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan unveils the mascot and logo of the National Youth Festival in the presence of CN N Rangasamy and Union minister Anurag Thakur (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has been handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host the 25th National Youth Festival, organised as part of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75th year of Independence, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

He was participating in a function in which Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan unveiled the logo, mascot and theme of the NYF in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and Minister for Education A Namassivayam in Puducherry on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister loves to interact with the youth of the country and will address them at a venue which he himself had chosen, said Thakur. In the 21st century, India has to play an important role internationally and the time has come to showcase the soft power of the country. The youth who are the stakeholders will have to play a major role in nation building and the focus is on channelising the youth power to make India emerge as a strong nation economically, he said, referring to the festival's tagline Saksham Yuva, Shashvath Yuva (capable youth, powerful youth).

He said that around 1000 youths from across the country will participate in the festival who will go back with memorable moments they can cherish. The NYF focuses on the life and ideals of Sri Aurobindo, Subramania Bharathi and Swami Vivekananda, he said referring to children dressed as the three iconic figures and added that this was the type of message being sent to the youth of country, particularly what they can give back to the country.

The festival will showcase the rich cultural heritage and the unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement who gave their life to it and many other such topics, said Thakur. There will be powerful speakers from different areas who would share their experience of startups and others. The youths will learn something, gain something and go back.

Puducherry is a dream destination for many youths from far off places and it will be a great opportunity to showcase the great potential of Puducherry in terms of culture, tourism and other aspects, he said. He assured that the central government will provide necessary assistance.

The 25th National Youth Festival is going to be held in Puducherry from 12th to 16th January 2022.

Thakur reviewed the preparations for the festival and the inaugural ceremony to be addressed by the Prime Minister on January 12.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Youth Festival Puducherry
India Matters
Dr. V Ravi.
Bengaluru virologist’s test kit 'Omisure' for Omicron variant cuts delays
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a woman to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
India records biggest single-day rise of 495 Omicron cases; 90,928 fresh infections
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)
Paracetamol not recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)
84-year-old Bihar man gets 11 shots of Covid vaccine, caught while going for 12th

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp