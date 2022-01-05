PM chose Puducherry as host of National Youth Festival, says Thakur as logo and mascot unveiled

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has been handpicked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host the 25th National Youth Festival, organised as part of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav marking the 75th year of Independence, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

He was participating in a function in which Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan unveiled the logo, mascot and theme of the NYF in the presence of Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and Minister for Education A Namassivayam in Puducherry on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister loves to interact with the youth of the country and will address them at a venue which he himself had chosen, said Thakur. In the 21st century, India has to play an important role internationally and the time has come to showcase the soft power of the country. The youth who are the stakeholders will have to play a major role in nation building and the focus is on channelising the youth power to make India emerge as a strong nation economically, he said, referring to the festival's tagline Saksham Yuva, Shashvath Yuva (capable youth, powerful youth).

He said that around 1000 youths from across the country will participate in the festival who will go back with memorable moments they can cherish. The NYF focuses on the life and ideals of Sri Aurobindo, Subramania Bharathi and Swami Vivekananda, he said referring to children dressed as the three iconic figures and added that this was the type of message being sent to the youth of country, particularly what they can give back to the country.

The festival will showcase the rich cultural heritage and the unsung heroes of India’s freedom movement who gave their life to it and many other such topics, said Thakur. There will be powerful speakers from different areas who would share their experience of startups and others. The youths will learn something, gain something and go back.

Puducherry is a dream destination for many youths from far off places and it will be a great opportunity to showcase the great potential of Puducherry in terms of culture, tourism and other aspects, he said. He assured that the central government will provide necessary assistance.

The 25th National Youth Festival is going to be held in Puducherry from 12th to 16th January 2022.

Thakur reviewed the preparations for the festival and the inaugural ceremony to be addressed by the Prime Minister on January 12.