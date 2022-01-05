STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 3 crore cheating case: TN police arrest former minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji in Karnataka

The District Crime Branch (DCB) had booked Bhalaji for allegedly cheating several people of more than Rs 3 crores by promising to get them clerical jobs in Aavin and other government departments

Published: 05th January 2022 04:41 PM

KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar special team police personnel arrested former Minister for Milk and Dairy Development K T Rajenthra Bhalaji at Hassan Main Road in Karnataka on Wednesday. He will be brought to the district for questioning.

The District Crime Branch (DCB) had booked Bhalaji for allegedly cheating several people of more than Rs 3 crores by promising to get them clerical jobs in Aavin and other government departments. Based on the complaints given by the victims, police booked him under the sections of 406, 420, 120B of the IPC. Following this, police issued a lookout notice.

Virudhunagar SP M Manokaran subsequently formed eight special teams to find Balaji. They searched for him for the past 19 days in various places. Meanwhile, he approached the Madras High Court for getting anticipatory bail. On December 17, the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail. Then, he appealed to the Supreme Court for getting anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, police arrested him in Karnataka. Along with him, police arrested the Krishnagiri BJP West District General Secretary Ramakrishnan, his relative Nagesh and another man identified as Ramesh who accompanied him. Police sources said that he will be brought to Virudhunagar for further enquiry.

