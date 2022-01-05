Tamil Nadu imposes full lockdown on Sundays as Covid cases spike

By Online Desk

The Tamil Nadu government has announced night curfew from January 6 between 10 pm and 5 am amidst a spike in Covid cases in the state.

All commercial complexes, establishments, shops, hotels will not be allowed to function during this time. Public and private transport will, however, be allowed.

A complete lockdown has also been announced on Sunday (January 9). Essential services alone will be allowed.

CM MK Stalin says: Night curfew in TN from Jan 6 between 10 pm & 5 am; all commercial complexes, establishments, shops, hotels won't be allowed in this time; public & private transport allowed; Complete lockdown on Jan 9; however essential services will be allowed @xpresstn 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KQEwuPPbA3 — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) January 5, 2022

The lockdown guidelines clarified that petrol bunks will be allowed to function 24X7.

Subramanian had on Tuesday said those who have received two vaccine doses and are affected by the Omicron variant can isolate themselves and receive treatment at home. "After receiving treatment for five days, the RT-PCR tests will be conducted again and if they test negative, they can do their routine work," he told reporters.

As of Tuesday evening, the number of Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu was 121.