AIADMK walks out, slams DMK govt; minister hits back

Published: 06th January 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leaders stage a walkout at the Assembly on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Faulting the DMK for what they called a “deteriorating law and order situation”, members of the AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami boycotted the Governor’s address and walked out of the Assembly on Wednesday. “Murders, chain snatching, and sexual harassment of minor girls have become rampant and sale of ganja and gutka has gone up,” the leader of the opposition said. 

The former CM, who attacked the DMK government for not offering cash assistance to ration card holders along with Pongal gift, also said the government failed to take enough precautionary measures to stop flooding and failed to give relief to delta farmers who faced crop losses. He also attacked the government over its decision to shut Amma mini clinics. 

Replying to the charges later, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said Palaniswami has no moral right to question the DMK government. The AIADMK government used police force to shoot people during Sterlite protest and protected the accused in the Pollachi sexual harassment case, he said, adding that it was the AIADMK government that introduced gutka across the State.

Members of the VCK, who also staged a walkout, said the Governor has failed in his duty by not sending the NEET Bill to President for assent.

Comments

