STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Live telecast of TN Assembly's Question Hour begins, first query posed by Karunanidhi to Stalin

The proceedings were web-streamed on the YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Thursday started telecasting live the Question Hour of the state Assembly. In due course, the entire proceedings will go live but it would take some time. The proceedings were web-streamed on the YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts of the DIPR. The Question Hour on Thursday lasted for around 50 minutes.
 
The Speaker said fulfilling his promise that the proceedings of the state Assembly would be telecast live, Chief Minister MK Stalin has made arrangements for it and expressed confidence that all members would welcome this move.
 
At the beginning of the Question Hour, Stalin gave a positive reply to the first question which went live, and incidentally, it was posed by DMK MLA from Pallavaram, I Karunanidhi, the namesake of Stalin’s father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.
 
Karunanidhi asked whether the government would take steps for extending the Metro Rail Service from Meenambakkam airport to Vandalur via Pallavaram and Chrompet. Responding, the Chief Minister said, “The state government has started preliminary work for extending the Metro Rail Service from Meenambakkam airport to Kilambakkam since the new bus terminus for Chennai city was being established at Kilambakkam near Vandalur. The Detailed Project Report prepared by an international consultancy is under consideration.”
 
Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan answered the second question and ministers KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, EV Velu, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, KR Periakaruppan and T M Anbarasu responded to questions of the members. The Speaker also allowed supplementary questions from members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp