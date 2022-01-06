Live telecast of TN Assembly's Question Hour begins, first query posed by Karunanidhi to Stalin

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Thursday started telecasting live the Question Hour of the state Assembly. In due course, the entire proceedings will go live but it would take some time. The proceedings were web-streamed on the YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts of the DIPR. The Question Hour on Thursday lasted for around 50 minutes.



The Speaker said fulfilling his promise that the proceedings of the state Assembly would be telecast live, Chief Minister MK Stalin has made arrangements for it and expressed confidence that all members would welcome this move.



At the beginning of the Question Hour, Stalin gave a positive reply to the first question which went live, and incidentally, it was posed by DMK MLA from Pallavaram, I Karunanidhi, the namesake of Stalin’s father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.



Karunanidhi asked whether the government would take steps for extending the Metro Rail Service from Meenambakkam airport to Vandalur via Pallavaram and Chrompet. Responding, the Chief Minister said, “The state government has started preliminary work for extending the Metro Rail Service from Meenambakkam airport to Kilambakkam since the new bus terminus for Chennai city was being established at Kilambakkam near Vandalur. The Detailed Project Report prepared by an international consultancy is under consideration.”



Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan answered the second question and ministers KN Nehru, I Periyasamy, K Ponmudy, EV Velu, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, KR Periakaruppan and T M Anbarasu responded to questions of the members. The Speaker also allowed supplementary questions from members.