Only 50% customers in malls, shops, bars, cinemas as Puducherry announces new COVID curbs

The order comes into immediate effect and will continue till January 31 midnight

Published: 06th January 2022 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration has imposed new restrictions in all the four regions of the UT in view of the surge in Omicron variant cases in the country and the existing threat of the third wave of COVID-19.

According to an order issued by the Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation) and Member Secretary, state executive committee for disaster management, customers not exceeding 50% of the capacity would be allowed in malls, market complexes and shops by ensuring adequate ventilation or reduced number of customers as considered appropriate.

Intra-district and inter-district public transport will be permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes would be permitted to operate with 50% seating capacity by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued in this regard.

Restaurants, hotels, bars, liquor shops and hospitality sector establishments will be permitted to operate with 50% customers at a time.

Auditoriums and Kalaiarangams will be permitted to function with 50% spectators by following the SOP.

Similarly, beauty parlours, salons and spas, gymnasiums and Yoga training centres shall be permitted with 50% customers at a time.

"Kudamuzhaku" and "Kumbabishegam" of temples will be performed by priests of temples without participation of the public and  devotees.

All exhibitions have to be conducted at 50% of the capacity of the venue at a time.

Educational institutions have to function as per the directions of the Directorate of School Education/ Directorate of Higher and Technical Education in accordance with the extant SOP.

The order comes into immediate effect and will continue till January 31 midnight.

Puducherry District Collector E Vallavan has appealed to people to refrain from crowding and strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour on social distancing and wearing of masks.

