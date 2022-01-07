STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple die of food poisoning in Cuddalore, three kids hospitalised

An elderly man and his wife died and three children, including their grandson, were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning.

Published: 07th January 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM: An elderly man and his wife died and three children, including their grandson, were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning. According to police from Mangalampettai in Cuddalore district, on December 29, N Subramanian (60) and his wife S Kolanji (55) of Ilangiyanur village near Virudachalam and their grandson V Saravanakrishnan(6) slept after eating sambar rice. Later, Kolanji started vomiting and also suffered from diarrhea. 

"The next morning she was admitted in the primary health centre at Kothakudi and shifted to Kallakurichi GH, from where she was sent to Salem GH. She was discharged on Tuesday based on a request from the family and she died on the same day. Meanwhile, Subramanian died at JIPMER on Wednesday," said police source.

Their grandson and two other children are undergoing treatment in Tiruchy and Cuddalore.
According to the police, the couple had sambar rice on the fateful night and gave some to the neighbours.
Eight kids consume chemical Eight children who consumed a chemical mistaking it to be a sweet at Nalathur village in Kallakurichi district were hospitalised.

The children complained of stomachache and were rushed to Kallakurichi GH. Police source said the chemical was Pottasium Permanganate, which is used as medicine for livestock.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food poisoning Cuddalore
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp