Couple die of food poisoning in Cuddalore, three kids hospitalised

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM: An elderly man and his wife died and three children, including their grandson, were hospitalised after suffering from food poisoning. According to police from Mangalampettai in Cuddalore district, on December 29, N Subramanian (60) and his wife S Kolanji (55) of Ilangiyanur village near Virudachalam and their grandson V Saravanakrishnan(6) slept after eating sambar rice. Later, Kolanji started vomiting and also suffered from diarrhea.

"The next morning she was admitted in the primary health centre at Kothakudi and shifted to Kallakurichi GH, from where she was sent to Salem GH. She was discharged on Tuesday based on a request from the family and she died on the same day. Meanwhile, Subramanian died at JIPMER on Wednesday," said police source.

Their grandson and two other children are undergoing treatment in Tiruchy and Cuddalore.

According to the police, the couple had sambar rice on the fateful night and gave some to the neighbours.

Eight kids consume chemical Eight children who consumed a chemical mistaking it to be a sweet at Nalathur village in Kallakurichi district were hospitalised.

The children complained of stomachache and were rushed to Kallakurichi GH. Police source said the chemical was Pottasium Permanganate, which is used as medicine for livestock.