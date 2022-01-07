PM Modi’s Pongal visit to Madurai called off due to Covid curbs

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Citing the new restrictions imposed by the State government in view of the pandemic, BJP State president K Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the district on January 12 to take part in Pongal celebrations has been cancelled.

Addressing reporters at Hotel Tamil Nadu in Madurai on Thursday, Annamalai said the guidelines issued by the State government prohibit political parties from organising gatherings. “Since the Pongal function, in which the PM was to take part, is organised by the BJP, we have cancelled it,” he said. When asked whether the PM’s other scheduled programmes were also cancelled, Annamalai said it is for the State to decide.

The State government had earlier said the PM would inaugurate Virudhunagar Medical College on January 12. The itinerary is yet to be finalised. The BJP State unit had said the party would celebrate this Pongal as ‘Modi Pongal’ and was making elaborate arrangements. Sources said 10,000 women were to participate in the programme and an interactive session between the PM and the women was also planned.

Meanwhile, Annamalai condemned the alleged security breach during Modi’s visit to Punjab and said BJP cadre will go on a week-long protest across the State. Following the press meet, BJP cadre led by Annamalai took out a protest rally from Hotel Tamil Nadu on Alagar Koil Road to Madurai Corporation office in Tallakulam.

Pointing out that India had lost two of its PMs to terror attacks, Annamalai said the breach in security of the PM about 25 km from Pakistan is due to the negligence of the Congress-led government in Punjab.