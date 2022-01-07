Police gun down two gang members involved in double murder in Chengalpattu

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two history sheeters suspected to have been involved in the murder of a duo in Chengalpattu on Thursday were gunned down by police on Friday morning allegedly when they tried to attack the cops with country bombs.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh, 24, and Moideen, 25, from Kancheepuram district. After the double murder on Thursday, three special teams were formed to nab the suspects.

Police said that on Thursday, Madhavan, Dinesh and Moideen murdered Appu Karthik and Mahesh in Chengalpattu hurling country bombs and hacking them to death in public view.

A year ago, Madhavan’s close friend Ashok was arrested by the police. Ashok is an expert in making country bombs and it was suspected that a rival gang tipped off the police about him. A few months ago, when Ashok was on bail, the gang attacked him with country bombs and he was injured. After treatment, he is now lodged in prison.

Sources said that to take revenge for the attack on Ashok, his wife Jecintha and Madhavan hatched a plan to eliminate members of the rival gang. Subsequently, Appu Karthik was murdered in public view near the Chengalpattu old bus stand and Mahesh was murdered in his house, while he was watching television.

Three special teams were formed under Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police Aravindan, encounter specialist Velladurai and Additional SP and Kancheepuram SP Sudhakar.

“The Chengalpattu team informed us that two suspects were hiding in the forest region called Thirupulivanam at Uthiramerur. Since it falls under our jurisdiction, we started the search in the morning after we received the information and nabbed Madhavan and Jecintha around 8am. We handed them over to the special team,” said Prabhakaran, Inspector of Police, Uthiramerur.

While Madhavan and Jecintha were taken to Chengalpattu, based on information given by them, another team of police surrounded Dinesh and Moideen at Irumbulichery which borders Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts along the Chennai - Trichy National Highway.

Aravindan, Superintendent of Police, Chengalpattu, told The New Indian Express that the gang was escaping to the hilltop while the police surrounded them. “They hurled country bombs and when the police closed in, the duo attacked them with machetes, leaving two police personnel injured. The police in self-defence shot Dinesh and Moideen,” said Aravindan.