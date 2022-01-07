STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: CM-headed advisory committee to streamline maintenance of HR&CE temples

HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu will be the vice-chairman of the committee which will include retired judge D Mathivanan, Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar and Santhalinga Marudachala Adigalar.

Published: 07th January 2022 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Kapaleeshwarar Temple

Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has formed a State-level advisory committee headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin to streamline maintenance of famous temples under the HR and CE department and to improve facilities for devotees.
 
HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu will be the vice-chairman of the committee.  The other members of the committee include Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, Srimad Varaha Mahadesikan, Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, Santhalinga Marudachala Adigalar and retired judge D Mathivanan.

Orator and Tamil scholar Suki Sivam, Karumuthu T Kannan, MP Sathiyavel Muruganar, N Ramasubramanian, Dharanipathi Rajkumar, Mallikarjun Santhana Krishnan, Sreemathi Sivasankar and Desa Mangayarkarasi are the remaining members.

These members will hold the office for three years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HR and CE department Tamil Nadu government MK Stalin Tamil Nadu temples PK Sekar Babu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp