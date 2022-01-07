Tamil Nadu: CM-headed advisory committee to streamline maintenance of HR&CE temples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has formed a State-level advisory committee headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin to streamline maintenance of famous temples under the HR and CE department and to improve facilities for devotees.



HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu will be the vice-chairman of the committee. The other members of the committee include Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, Srimad Varaha Mahadesikan, Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal, Santhalinga Marudachala Adigalar and retired judge D Mathivanan.

Orator and Tamil scholar Suki Sivam, Karumuthu T Kannan, MP Sathiyavel Muruganar, N Ramasubramanian, Dharanipathi Rajkumar, Mallikarjun Santhana Krishnan, Sreemathi Sivasankar and Desa Mangayarkarasi are the remaining members.

These members will hold the office for three years.