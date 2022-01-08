1,300MT of urea arrives in Tirunelveli to meet farmers' fertiliser demands 

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) dispatched 1,300MT of urea, following a continuous demand for fertilisers among the farmers in the district.

Urea arrived at the Tirunelveli Junction Railway Station from Karaikal and was distributed to the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society (PACCS) and the private retailers of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts on Friday.

This comes after farmers protested demanding fertilisers as no stock was available at the PACCS and private shops. Joint Director of Agriculture (Tirunelveli) R Kajendra Pandian, along with Joint Register Cooperatives and Regional Manager Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd, Assistant Director of Agriculture (IQC), and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) officials inspected the urea.

R Kajendra Pandian said urea from the cooperative organisations like IFFCO and IPL were being distributed on a 70:30 basis by PACCS and private shops as per the instructions of the Agricultural Production Commissioner and officials of the Directorate of Agriculture.

He added, a total of 9,226.08 MT urea has been supplied, and measures are on to meet the further requirements. Farmers can contact the Assistant Director of Agriculture (IQC), Tirunelveli on 9443108112 for any queries regarding fertiliser supply in the district.

