Even DMK men won't be spared if they err, asserts Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday promised the State Assembly that his government would not spare anyone who commits wrongdoing even if they belong to the DMK.



Regarding Palaniswami's charges regarding the law and order situation, Stalin, while replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address, said, "Perpetrators of crimes are being arrested and brought to the book immediately in this government. Did you hear news about accused persons escaping from custody in this government? The only accused (who was on the roaming) was arrested on January 5."



The Chief Minister further said, " I promise that this government will not spare anyone who is hiding. They will be brought to the book. But we cannot give protection to those who are anticipating cases against them. Rule of law is working in Tamil Nadu. Even if those from the DMK err, I will take appropriate action against them. I swear upon Arignar Anna and Kalaignar on this."



We have given more than 500 electoral promises and the majority of promises have been fulfilled within a short span of eight months. We have promised the people to fulfill all promises within five years and we will certainly fulfill that according to the priority. "Since May last, 1,641 announcements have been made by this government and of them, G.Os have been issued for 1,238 - i.e, 75 per cent announcements have been executed. The rest of the 389 announcements are in various stages of implementation and 14 announcements are pending with the Union Government.



The maintenance allowance of Rs.1,500 being given for the differently-abled people who are afflicted with severe disability, those who are affected by muscular dystrophy and leprosy, would be hiked to Rs 2,000. This would benefit 2,06,254 persons and this would cost an additional expenditure of Rs 123.75 crore.



Referring to the demand of PMK floor leader GK Mani that stringent action should be taken on crimes against girl children, the Chief Minister said so far 24,513 camps have been conducted in schools and colleges regarding the crimes against children. New POCSO courts are being set up at Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Theni, and Thiruvallur. This government has created confidence among the people that action would be taken against the complaints. So far, 2,363 POCSO cases have been registered in the State. In Chennai, of the 338 cases, charge sheets have been filed in 135 cases. In a case filed with Royapettah police station, charge sheets were filed within 23 days and punishment was given to the accused in 82 days.



On the charge of Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the closure of Amma Mini Clinics, Stalin said, "We have a very long list of such vindictive steps taken by the previous AIADMK regime. Conversion of State Assembly cum secretariat building at Omandurar Estate as a multi-super specialty hospital, the name of Kalaignar was removed from Insurance scheme and his name was covered with plants at Semmozhi Poonga. The name of Kalaignar Arangam in Queen Mary's College was removed. The concept of Samathuvapuram was destroyed just because it was introduced by Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). Uzhavar Sandhais (Farmers Markets) was closed down and Udangudi power corporation Limited was shut. The Namakku Naame scheme, Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, Varumun Kappom Scheme, Maduravoyal-Chennai Expressway, etc were frozen during the previous AIADMK regime.



"You have named Amma Clinics. But there was no such entity. How can the government wind up a non-existing thing? The Leader of the House, Durai Murugan, out of his grudge over the AIADMK regime's moves against schemes named after Kalaignar, said what was wrong in closing down Amma canteens. But I have been reiterating that Amma canteens will continue and I will stand by that," Stalin added.