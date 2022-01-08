Special teams begin inspection at fire cracker units in Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/MADURAI: Five special teams led by Tahsildars commenced inspection of fire cracker units at Vembakottai, Sattur, Sivakasi and Virudhunagar on Friday. Following the two recent cracker unit explosions in the district, Collector J Meghanatha Reddy had convened a meeting with owners of the units.

He warned them of strict action, including cancellation of licence, if regulations were violated.

Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said the five teams would conduct regular inspection in their respective areas and submit reports. “They will examine the working environment of the units, whether the license holder gave sub-contract to anyone to manufacture crackers, among other things. A meeting with owners of the units will be held on a regular basis to safeguard the firms, and protect the district’s economy,” he added.

‘Ensure payment of compensation’

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to ensure payment of compensation to the family members of 14 workers, who died in the cracker unit blast in Sippipparai village in March 2020.

Justice CV Karthikeyan gave the direction after the State recently passed a G.O. granting Rs 3 lakh compensation to each of the victims. Since the government counsel informed the court about the G.O., the judge closed the petitions with a direction to Virudhunagar Collector to take steps to pay the compensation to the affected families, with further directions to the Virudhunagar DLSA to monitor the same.