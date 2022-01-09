200 staffers at Vellore CMC Hospital test Covid positive, non-emergency services stopped

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Over 200 medical staff at Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Vellore, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Corporation official.

The health workers tested positive for over a week and the hospital management is taking necessary measures to control the spread, Vellore Corporation City Health Officer Dr T Manivannan told The New Indian Express.



An official from the hospital confirmed the matter to TNIE. However, he was not sure about the exact number of health workers who have been infected. “The number (of infected staffers) has to be ascertained. Given the strength of the staff, the number is negligible. If a staff or patient test shows symptoms for the virus, then they are tested, quarantined and sent to the hospital or home isolated based on the severity of the cases. An exclusive COVID ward has been set up. Though we have a high number of cases, infections are mild,” the official added.

ALSO READ | Rapid fall in Covid doubling rate sparks concerns in Tamil Nadu amid increase in cases

More than 10,500 staff, including 2,000 doctors work at the hospital. Patients across the country and even from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh usually throng to the hospital for treatment.

Online booking for treatments, Outpatient (OP) visits and other non-emergency treatments and surgeries have been stopped temporarily. Only emergency treatments are provided in the hospital. Only emergency treatments are provided in the hospital.



Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) on Friday categorised Babu Rao Street near the CMC as a ‘containment zone’ as six members, all patients and their relatives had tested positive for the virus.

