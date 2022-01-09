Audit all firing ranges in TN: DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 11-year-old boy recently after being hit by a stray bullet from a shooting range in Pudukottai district, DGP C Sylendra Babu has ordered an audit of all firing ranges in the State to prevent future mishaps.

The State police chief has formed a committee under ADGP Amal Raj, Director of Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Vandalur and has asked for a report about the safety aspects of firing ranges.The committee has been instructed to ensure that only those ranges with sufficient hill backdrop are allowed to carry out firing practice by police personnel and other armed forces.

In places, where the firing ranges are located close to human inhabitation, DGP has suggested erection of special structures to prevent escape of bullets beyond the firing ranges. A senior police officer said each district, apart from the ones formed in the recent years, will have at least one active firing range. The exact number of firing ranges in the State is not available. All police personnel irrespective of their rank will have annual firing practice in their respective range.