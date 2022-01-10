STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 200 staff at CMC Vellore test positive

The hospital has temporarily stopped online booking for treatments, outpatient (OP) visits and other non-emergency treatments and surgeries.

Published: 10th January 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Christian Medical College, Vellore entrance

Christian Medical College, Vellore entrance (Photo | CMC)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

VELLORE:  Over 200 medical staff at the Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Vellore Corporation City Health Officer Dr. T Manivannan.
An official from the hospital confirmed the cluster, which includes doctors and nurses, to TNIE, but said the exact figures are yet to be ascertained.

The premises of CMC hopital in
Vellore being fumigated | Express

“Given the strength of the staff, these are negligible cases. If a staff or patient shows symptoms, they are tested, quarantined and sent to the hospital or home-isolated based on the severity of the case. An exclusive Covid ward has been set up. Though we have a high number of cases, the need for ICUs is less,” the official added.

The hospital has temporarily stopped online booking for treatments, outpatient (OP) visits and other non-emergency treatments and surgeries. Only emergency services are provided. Vellore Corporation on Friday categorised Babu Rao street near the CMC as a containment zone as at least six persons from the street, who were being treated at the hospital, have tested infected.

Comments

