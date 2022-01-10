People’s Watch and its parent NGO booked for alleged violation of foreign funding law

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the Centre for Promotion of Social Concerns (CPSC), an NGO, and its programme unit People’s Watch for allegedly violating provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

According to the FIR, the CPSC is a trust formed through a trust deed with the objective of all-round welfare of the socially, educationally and economically downtrodden people of the country. The trust was registered under 6(1) of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), 1976.

Officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs conducted two separate inspections in 2012 and 2014 into the records of CPSC from 2005-06 to 2010-11 and 2011-12 to 2012-13, and found that the NGO allegedly violated provisions of the FCRA, 2010.

The inquiry also revealed that following the suspension of its FCRA registration, the CPSC withdrew Rs 28 lakh in 2012, and Rs 1.69 crore was withdrawn from 2008-12, which were not tallied. “The People’s Watch functioned like a separate entity and directly dealt with the foreign contribution.

The association withdrew Rs 44.54 lakh foreign contribution during 2011-13 on 240 occasions. The association used funds for other uses and also the CPSC transferred Rs 10.10 lakh (foreign contribution) to other associations against the claim of transfer of Rs 8.78 lakh, which amounts to a false declaration under FCRA,” the FIR stated.

Based on a complaint from Director (MU&I) AK Sinha, MHA, FCRA Wing, New Delhi, the case was registered against the trustees of CPSC, executive director of People’s Watch, and unidentified persons for committing offenses under Sections 120 B r/w 420 of the IPC and 33, 35, 39 r/w Sections 7, 8 and 13 of the FCRA Act, 2010.

While addressing reporters on Sunday, People’s Watch executive director Henri Tiphagne said both CPSC and People’s Watch have always maintained transparency. “It is surprising to see the CBI registering a case 10 years after the alleged violation happened. We would cooperate with the CBI during the investigation, and no one can silence us,” he added.