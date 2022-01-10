STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Periyar statue vandalised in Kovai

Police said an unidentified man was seen desecrating the statue, and efforts are on to trace him.

TPDK members protest after the statue was vandalised, on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022

TPDK members protest after the statue was vandalised, on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed in Vellelore on Sunday after a statue of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E V Ramasamy was found desecrated. According to the Podanur police, saffron powder was sprinkled and a garland of footwear was placed around the statue installed in front of the Thandhai Periyar Pakutharivu Padipagam.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in the area. Police said an unidentified man was seen desecrating the statue, and efforts are on to trace him. Since lockdown was in force from 10 pm on Saturday, there were no eyewitnesses, police said.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani issued a statement condemning the incident. The cadre of Dravidar Kazhagam,  and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), led by general secretary K Ramakrishnan, staged a protest at Gandhipuram. Police personnel were deployed in the area.

