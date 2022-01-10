STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu COVID restrictions extended till January 31; full lockdown on Sunday, night curfew to continue

Extending the lockdown till January 31, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin imposed a few more restrictions in view of increasing Corona caseload.

Published: 10th January 2022 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending the lockdown till January 31, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today imposed a few more restrictions in view of increasing Corona caseload.

While the places of worship will be closed for public worship between January 14 to 18, full lockdown will be in force on January 16. Night curfew will be in force till January 31.

Considering the interests of the people who are going to their native places for Pongal festival, passengers can occupy 75 percent of the seats. All other restrictions that are in force will continue.

Meanwhile, University semester exams in Tamil Nadu slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in the state, the government said on Monday.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the decision has been taken in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin who was keen about students' welfare.

"All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging covid numbers. The revised schedule will be announce later," he told reporters here.

Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, he added.

Amid a steep rise in its coronavirus cases over the past few days, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new cases while its active infections touched 51,335.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Comments

