STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s active caseload crosses 50,000

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the spike was driven by the Omicron variant, with 80-85 per cent of samples showing an ‘S’ gene drop which is a marker for the highly transmissible variant.

Published: 10th January 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

As the Sunday lockdown was imposed, Kamarajar Salai near Marina beach wears a deserted look in Chennai, Jan 9, 2022

As the Sunday lockdown was imposed, Kamarajar Salai near Marina beach wears a deserted look in Chennai, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/VELLORE: The number of active cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday as the state reported 12,895 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 8.6 per cent. The number of active cases has reached 51,335 less than a week after the figure crossed 10,000 (10,364) on January 3. 

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the spike was driven by the Omicron variant, with 80-85 per cent of samples showing an ‘S’ gene drop which is a marker for the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus. Experts said the third wave is likely to peak by the end of January or early February after which there would be a sharp drop in Covid cases. 

Chennai remains the epicentre of the third wave at the moment with 68 per cent of new Covid-19 cases coming from the city and its surrounding districts. While the capital reported 6,186 cases, the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu reported 702, 343 and 1,512 cases respectively. Healthcare clusters continued to raise concerns for officials with the famous Christian Medical College Hospital in Vellore confirming that over 200 of its staff, including doctors and nurses, had tested positive.  

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has managed to provide the first dose of vaccine against Covid to 22.50 lakh out of the total 33.46 lakh people eligible in the 15-17 age group. On Monday, Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the drive to provide booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers as well as those aged over 60. The health minister said over 4 lakh people are eligible to take the booster doses in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu active caseload Tamil Nadu Covid cases Tamil Nadu Omicron cases Omicron variant Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Covid 19 CMC Vellore Covid cluster Tamil Nadu Covid vaccination
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp