University exams in Tamil Nadu postponed indefinitely, says government

Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, Higher Education Minister Ponmudi said.

Published: 10th January 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 02:11 PM

Representational Image (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: University semester exams in Tamil Nadu slated for later this month have been deferred indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation in the state, the government said on Monday.

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said the decision has been taken in consultation with Chief Minister M K Stalin who was keen about students' welfare.

"All university exams are being deferred indefinitely due to the surging covid numbers. The revised schedule will be announce later," he told reporters here.

Presently, colleges are closed for study holidays and if there are complaints of any institution remaining open, they will be asked to close down, he added.

Amid a steep rise in its coronavirus cases over the past few days, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 12,895 new cases while its active infections touched 51,335.

