Government doctors joining online consultation app set alarm bells ringing in Tamil Nadu

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Claiming that online consultation apps are making healthcare expensive, a section of government doctors have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take measures to regulate such mobile applications.



The dean of a medical college hospital, who preferred anonymity, said nearly 100 government doctors, especially in Chennai and Coimbatore, are linked to a north India-based online app that organises consultation online.



"The founders of the app are collecting commissions from the patients, doctors and hospitals, thereby making healthcare expensive. Apart from this particular app, the government doctors from across Tamil Nadu are joining tens of other online apps. Some doctors are conducting consultations via the apps even during their duty hours in the government hospitals," he said.



Speaking to TNIE, State President of Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association Dr P Saminathan said the practice of online consultation is an unhealthy trend. "Citing Covid spread as a reason, the online consultation is being imposed on patients. However, the State or Union governments have not appointed any authority to monitor this. The introduction of online consultation apps has compromised the quality of healthcare. The government doctors should be restricted from joining such apps," he demanded.



When contacted, Tamil Nadu Medical Council President Dr K Senthil told TNIE the council is yet to study the issues pertaining to online consultation apps. "As per the norms framed by the council, government doctors cannot join and advertise themselves in such apps. Even though the council is not empowered to act against these apps, we can take action against individual doctors attached to the apps when there is a complaint against them," he added.



Former National President of Indian Medical Association JA Jayalal said his organisation would demand the Union government to frame rules and regulations on the functioning of such apps.