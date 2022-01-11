Pongal curbs: TN allows jallikattu, bars temple entry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced the extension of existing lockdown norms till January 31 and imposition of a few more restrictions. Significantly, places of worship will be closed for public use from January 14 to 18, when Pongal is celebrated, and a complete lockdown will be imposed on January 16 (Sunday). While the State has also postponed semester exams indefinitely, jallikattu events have been permitted for Pongal, with restrictions.

The CM, who announced the new restrictions after chairing a high-level meeting, said the curbs aimed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as health experts expressed the view that transmission might increase if people crowded at public places during festival days.

The night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, announced last week, will be in force till January 31. In the interest of people travelling to their native places for Pongal, buses may run at 75 per cent of their full capacity. All other restrictions will continue.

Earlier in the day, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi announced that semester exams in all Tamil Nadu universities, scheduled to begin on January 21, have been postponed indefinitely. A revised schedule will be announced once the situation improves, hesaid, adding that the direction applies to deemed universities too.

Meanwhile, the State government said that jallikattu and similar events could be conducted during the Pongal festival but only with a maximum of 150 spectators or 50 per cent of the seating capacity, whichever is less. According to the Government Order issued by the Revenue Department, spectators should produce double vaccination certificate and an RT-PCR negative report taken two days before the event. The State has also allowed manjuvirattu, vadamaadu, and eruthu viduthal contests to be held by adhering to Covid norms.

