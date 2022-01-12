Blue metal-laden trucks run riot in rural Coimbatore

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore district police seized 18 tipper lorries that were transporting blue metal beyond the permitted load limit, in the last two days. Police said more than 80 tipper Lorries were seized and drivers penalised in the last week, as large quantities of blue metal is transported which damages roads and causes accidents.

Blue metal, M-sand and P-sand are produced on a large-scale in Periyakuyili, Thekani, and Chettipalayam vilages which come under the jurisdiction of Chettipalayam police station. These are transported in hundreds of trucks to Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu. Most trucks, police said, are overloaded.

“A tipper truck is allowed to carry 18.5 tons. But at least 40 ton (blue metal) is transported in each truck,” said M Muthukumar, a sub-Inspector of police. “As a result, all village roads in Chettipalayam and adjoining areas are getting damaged. There are several curves and ridges on the road and overloaded trucks can cause accidents. That is why we have started cracking down on violators,” he added. More than 80 tipper trucks have been penalised for overloading in the last week, 18 of them in the last two days alone. Of these, 8 trucks are from Kerala.

When the police catch the vehicle for violation, the offense will be registered under section 194 of the Motor Vehicle Act. Than `20,000 per ton, followed by a fine of `2,000 per ton will be imposed as fine. Despite taking strict action, they continue to engage in violation, said another police officer in the jurisdiction.

Sources said police do not have the authority to take stern action against truck involved in violations and can only impose fines. When contacted, Superintendent of Police S Selvanagarathinam said accidents are increasing in Chettipalayam, Madukkarai and Kinathukkadavu by overloaded trucks. “We are taking action to the extent that we can do what is legally possible. On top of that, it is the responsibility of other departments to inspect their permits and initiate action. We have urged the road safety committee to take action in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a few truck owners at the Coimbatore district collectorate met Minister V Senthil Balaji and the district collector and complained about the police action, said sources. District Collector GS Sameeran was not available for comment despite repeated attempts.