Consider TN demand favourably for NEET exemption, Stalin urges Modi

The Centre should make enhanced allocation for the health infrastructure and programmes in the State, he said.

Published: 12th January 2022 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

TN CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "favourably consider" the State's request for exemption from NEET for students' admission to medical colleges.

Making a fervent appeal when the Prime Minister virtually launched 11 new government medical colleges in the State, Stalin said, "Admission policy of Tamil Nadu plays an important role in our health infrastructure and to protect this, we have been continuously demanding exemption to Tamil Nadu from NEET. I appeal to the Union Government to consider our request favourably."

Thanking the Prime Minister for sanctioning 11 new government medical colleges, the Chief Minister sought continued support from the Centre for the health sector.

"Tamil Nadu is a leading State in launching several health programmes and our initiatives like the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (healthcare at people's doorsteps), Innuyir Kaappom (a major initiative to save lives of road accident victims by providing free medical treatment within first 48 hours to those injured) and Kannoli Kappom Thittam (free spectacles), to name a few, are unique," he said.

The Centre should make enhanced allocation for the health infrastructure and programmes in the State, he said.

Pointing out that it was former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's wish that a medical college be established in each district, Stalin called upon Modi to sanction a medical college for each of the six newly formed districts in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Chief Minister said Tamil Nadu may be permitted to fill all professional seats including MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses on the basis of Class XII marks alone.

Also, the Centre should expedite the establishment of AIIMS at Madurai and sanction a new AIIMS for Coimbatore, he urged.

On the all India quota system, Stalin said 50 per cent of PG seats and 15 per cent of UG seats are surrendered to all India quota based on the scheme drawn by the Supreme Court.

"Also, all super speciality seats are surrendered to all India quota. This serves as a huge disincentive to the State governments which invest in health by earmarking huge resources for running those medical institutions. Hence, the government must examine abolition of the system of all India quota in respect of fully State funded medical institutions," he said in the memorandum.

The government could think of enacting a legislation to allow such retention of seats in respect of fully funded government medical colleges, he suggested.

Financial assistance for establishing 19 district headquarters hospitals in the State and a proposal for Rs 950 crore aid for providing effective and affordable healthcare services for the people in districts were among the other demands.

