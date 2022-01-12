STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Tamil Nadu, as many as 7 IPS officers tested positive for Covid-19 in the third wave

Moreover, in the past month, Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 4 police personnel.

Published: 12th January 2022 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:33 PM

PPE kits, covid warriors

Many doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others had died due to COVID-19 in the line of duty. (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: As many as 7 IPS officers and over 400 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu in the past one month. In Chennai alone, 141 police personnel have tested positive for the virus. Moreover, in the past month, the persisting pandemic has claimed the lives of 4 more police personnel.

Since the first wave of Covid-19, 8,030 police personnel were tested positive for the virus while 143 personnel have succumbed to the disease in the state, a media report said.

Another report quoting the Greater Chennai Police data pointed out that as many as 1,238 police personnel, 46 ministerial staff, about 20,000 family members, and 361 home guards of police personnel have not taken even a single dose of vaccine, while 1,794 police personnel, 197 ministerial staffers, about 31,000 family members of cops, and 1,731 home guards are yet to be inoculated with the second dose.

The Greater Chennai police have been instructed to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure in the wake of spurt in cases.

