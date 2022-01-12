Migrant worker lynched by a mob near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Ten farmers were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a migrant worker from North India, at Chithirai Chavadi near Perur. On Tuesday, a body was found at the Noyyal river between Pooluvampatti and Thennamanallur near Perur. On being alerted, Alandurai police sent the body for postmortem at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

Initially, a case was registered under section 174 (suspicious death) of IPC. Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation revealed the deceased was murdered on a farm owned by A Kaliyappan (56) of Chithirai Chavadi. The migrant worker, aged between 30 and 35 years, had allegedly trespassed onto the farm and attempted to steal something.

According to sources, noticing a trespasser, Kaliyappan and the workers allegedly tied him to a tree and assaulted him. Following that, they informed the Alandurai Police station. and a Special Sub-Inspector visited the spot.

The police allegedly failed to rescue the migrant labour and informed the farmers they would take him to the police station the next morning. On Tuesday morning, the farmers told police that the migrant labour had escaped during the wee hours.

According to V Thirumal, DSP of Perur Sub-division, "After the labourer succumbed due to the assault, the farmers took the body by auto and disposed it in the river. The deceased is yet to be identified."

Speaking to TNIE about the police who allegedly failed to send the migrant labourer for treatment on Monday night, S Selvanagarathinam, Superintendent of Police, said, "An investigation is on. Any police personnel, if found to be negligent will be punished."