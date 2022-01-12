STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NEET is not against social justice: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

NEET is only against those private medical colleges that demand hefty capitation from the students and it is not discriminatory, K Annamalai said.

Published: 12th January 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admitting students to medical colleges is not against social justice but is only targeted against those private medical colleges demanding hefty capitation for admitting students, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai claimed on Wednesday.

Accusing certain political parties of attempting to create an impression that the screening test was against the interests of the poor and downtrodden, Annamalai said, on the contrary, it has fulfilled the aspirations of many students in pursuing their ambition.

"NEET is only against those private medical colleges that demand hefty capitation from the students and it is not discriminatory. Nor is it against social justice," Annamalai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while virtually launching the 11 new government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu earlier in the day had indicated that medical education has become qualitatively better and affordable too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu BJP BJP K Annamalai NEET Social Justice
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp