STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM assures support of Rs 3,000 cr in next 5 years to Tamil Nadu for developing health infrastructure

This will help in establishing urban health and wellness centres, district public health labs and critical care blocks across the state, he said.

Published: 12th January 2022 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu will get the support of more than Rs 3,000 crore in the next five years for developing health infrastructure.

"The PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims to address the critical gap in health infrastructure and health research especially at the district level. A support of over Rs 3,000 crore will be provided to Tamil Nadu in the next five years. This will help in establishing urban health and wellness centres, district public health labs and critical care blocks across the state. The benefits of this for the people of Tamil Nadu will be immense," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

In his virtual address, the Prime Minister said, "This would be the first time that 11 medical colleges are being inaugurated at one stroke located in any one state."

In October last year, the Prime Minister had inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

"I am getting to break my own record," the Prime Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu NEET Health Covid-19
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp