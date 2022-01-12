PM assures support of Rs 3,000 cr in next 5 years to Tamil Nadu for developing health infrastructure

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu will get the support of more than Rs 3,000 crore in the next five years for developing health infrastructure.

"The PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims to address the critical gap in health infrastructure and health research especially at the district level. A support of over Rs 3,000 crore will be provided to Tamil Nadu in the next five years. This will help in establishing urban health and wellness centres, district public health labs and critical care blocks across the state. The benefits of this for the people of Tamil Nadu will be immense," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi on Wednesday virtually inaugurated 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai.

These medical colleges have been inaugurated in districts including Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri.

In his virtual address, the Prime Minister said, "This would be the first time that 11 medical colleges are being inaugurated at one stroke located in any one state."

In October last year, the Prime Minister had inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur.

"I am getting to break my own record," the Prime Minister said.